Irish Oaks the next chance for Galileo to reach milestone

With Galileo on 99 Group/Grade 1 winners worldwide, John Ingles looks at the horses who could bring up his century in the near future.

One of the most famous statistics in sport was established by Australian cricketer Sir Donald Bradman, widely recognised as the sport’s greatest ever batsman. In a test career spanning 21 years, Bradman scored a total of 6,996 runs, which, when divided by his 70 dismissals, gives him a career average of 99.94 runs. For anyone interested, statistician Nigel Marriott’s blog puts Bradman’s outstanding record into context whilst also recounting that he needed only four more runs in his final match against England at The Oval in August 1948 to end his career with a batting average of a hundred but was bowled out second ball for a duck! Similarly, Galileo is the most successful stallion by number of individual Group/Grade 1 winners worldwide but, three years after his death at the age of 23, is he too destined to fall agonisingly short of achieving the century or could he reach that landmark as soon as this weekend? It was Warm Heart’s victory in the Yorkshire Oaks last August which took Galileo’s total of top-flight Flat winners to 99 and for good measure he was also the sire of both placed horses at York, Free Wind and Savethelastdance, as well. Warm Heart went on to win the Prix Vermeille, along with the Pegasus World Cup Turf early this year, but for the best part of a year Galileo’s hundredth Group/Grade 1 winner has remained elusive. Galileo’s first crop, foaled in 2003, comprised four Group/Grade 1 winners, with the Dermot Weld-trained filly Nightime getting him off the mark at that level in the 2006 Irish 1000 Guineas. Later that year, Sixties Icon became Galileo’s first English classic winner in the St Leger, while Red Rocks (Breeders’ Cup Turf and Man o’War Stakes) and Allegretto (Prix Royal-Oak) were his other Group/Grade 1 winners from his first crop.

Every one of Galileo’s next seventeen crops – up to 2020 – contained a minimum of two Group/Grade 1 winners and, if you include the Irish St Leger, there was at least one English or Irish classic winner in every one of them. His most successful crop was the one foaled in 2008 which comprised nine future Group/Grade 1 winners, among them Frankel. As well as Nightime’s Irish 1000 Guineas, the Curragh, where Galileo was successful himself in the Irish Derby, has been the scene of some other landmark successes in his stallion career. When Flag of Honour won the Irish St Leger in 2018, he became Galileo’s 73rd top-level winner, equalling the total achieved by his sire Sadler’s Wells, and when Peaceful won the Irish 1000 Guineas in 2020, she was her sire’s 85th Group/Grade 1 winner worldwide, breaking the previous record held by Danehill. It would be appropriate, therefore, if Saturday’s Irish Oaks were to bring up Galileo’s century of Group/Grade 1 winners and maintain that record of having a classic winner in each of his crops. Besides Warm Heart’s win in Florida in January, Galileo’s only other top-flight winner on the Flat in the first half of the year was six-year-old Kyprios who was back to his high-class best to win the Gold Cup for a second time. Galileo has had only five different three-year-olds contest Group 1 races so far this year. The one who has come closest to bringing up the century is Illinois, beaten two lengths into second in last Saturday’s Grand Prix de Paris. That’s the second time that he’s gone close in a French Group 1 as he was only beaten a length into third behind stablemate Los Angeles in last year’s Critierum de Saint-Cloud. The winner of last month’s Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot, Illinois ran with credit over the shorter trip at Longchamp, and while he’s a brother to Arc and King George winner Danedream, he shapes as though his best chance of landing a Group 1 prize will be back over further. Indeed, he’s second only to Irish Derby winner Los Angeles in the St Leger betting, and he currently holds engagements in the Goodwood Cup and Irish St Leger too. Another Ballydoyle colt, Grosvenor Square, was bidding to become Galileo’s seventh winner of the Irish Derby but beat only one home in a race that had also been won by his Authorized half-brother Santiago. However, he holds similar entries to Illinois and could earn another crack at Group 1 company with a good run in Saturday’s Group 2 Curragh Cup. Galileo’s third three-year-old colt to contest a Group 1 this year is Mr Hampstead, a brother to last year’s Irish Oaks winner Savethelastdance, but he’s yet to show anything like his sister’s ability and is still a maiden having trailed home in the Derby and Queen’s Vase on his last two starts. Speaking of the Irish Oaks, Galileo has supplied the winner of the last two renewals – Magical Lagoon won it in 2022 – and he has sired the winner four times in all after earlier successes for Great Heavens and Seventh Heaven. He has three fillies remaining in Saturday’s renewal, headed by Content who is well fancied. Content wasn’t beaten far in fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf on her first attempt to become her sire’s hundredth top-flight winner and while she failed to land a blow in her first two starts this year over a mile, in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Coronation Stakes, she shaped better when upped in trip for the Pretty Polly Stakes last time, finishing well for third behind Bluestocking. Although Content is out of dual Nunthorpe winner Mecca’s Angel, like a lot of Galileo’s offspring out of speedy mares it’s her sire’s stamina that has won through. So far this year, it’s her younger sibling Bedtime Story, by Frankel, who has made more headlines by running away with the Chesham Stakes, but Content could be another landmark winner for her sire at the Curragh on Saturday. Galileo’s other runner in the Irish Oaks is Rubies Are Red who is given another chance at landing a classic although she’s still a maiden.

