Cheltenham Festival winner Angels Dawn has been given the go-ahed to bid for further glory in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

In the immediate aftermath of his mare’s victory in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup, trainer Sam Curling feared she would struggle to make the final field of 30. However, following the latest acceptance stage the eight-year-old finds herself only needing four not to take up the option – and at least two above her are heading for Aintree in Lifetime Ambition and Longhouse Poet. With doubts about the participation of several others, Angels Dawn looks almost certain to make the cut and Curling – who confirmed Phillip Enright will be reunited with the eight-year-old after Pa King took the ride at Cheltenham – believes marathon trips have been the making of her.