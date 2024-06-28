Irish Derby: Ryan Moore expects track to suit Los Angeles

Ryan Moore is hoping Los Angeles can make up ground with Ambiente Friendly as the pair clash again in Sunday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.
The duo met in the Derby at Epsom earlier this month, with neither proving a match for Los Angeles’ stablemate City Of Troy, who ran out an impressive winner for Moore and trainer Aidan O’Brien.
Ambiente Friendly was a two-and-three-quarter-length runner-up for James Fanshawe on that occasion, with Los Angeles beaten a further three and a quarter lengths in third.
However, Moore expects his mount to be suited by the Curragh track and believes Los Angeles could improve again on what will be just his fifth career start.
The rider told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “He was a Group One-winning two-year-old, he won his trial nicely at Leopardstown and he ran a super race in the Derby. I think the Curragh will suit him well. He’s done very little wrong in his career. Obviously, he’s got to turn the form around with Ambiente Friendly, who was a good runner-up in the Derby. We’ve got a few lengths to find but hopefully he’s still open to improvement and we would like to think he can find a little bit more returning to the Curragh.”
Epsom ninth Euphoric also represents O’Brien, along with Grosvenor Square and The Euphrates, who makes a swift return to action having finished fifth in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last week.
The Ger Lyons-trained Keeper’s Heart completes the home defence, with Ambiente Friendly joined by David Menuisier’s French Derby seventh Sunway and the Roger Varian-trained Leicester novice winner Matsuri as the British challenge in a field of eight.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.