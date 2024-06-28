Irish Derby: Ryan Moore expects track to suit Los Angeles

The duo met in the Derby at Epsom earlier this month, with neither proving a match for Los Angeles’ stablemate City Of Troy, who ran out an impressive winner for Moore and trainer Aidan O’Brien.

Ambiente Friendly was a two-and-three-quarter-length runner-up for James Fanshawe on that occasion, with Los Angeles beaten a further three and a quarter lengths in third.

However, Moore expects his mount to be suited by the Curragh track and believes Los Angeles could improve again on what will be just his fifth career start.

The rider told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “He was a Group One-winning two-year-old, he won his trial nicely at Leopardstown and he ran a super race in the Derby. I think the Curragh will suit him well. He’s done very little wrong in his career. Obviously, he’s got to turn the form around with Ambiente Friendly, who was a good runner-up in the Derby. We’ve got a few lengths to find but hopefully he’s still open to improvement and we would like to think he can find a little bit more returning to the Curragh.”