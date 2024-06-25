Irish Derby preview: Roger Varian excited by Matsuri

Roger Varian is looking forward to pitching Matsuri in against Ambiente Friendly and Los Angeles in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday.
The son of Sea The Stars has won his last two starts including an impressive eight lengths defeat of Fox Legacy on his latest outing at Leicester in May.
The Irish Derby represents a significant step up in class but the trainer feels he’s capable of making his presence felt.
Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast Varian said: “I really like him, we always have done and while he’s only raced in novice company he’s looked good on every start.
“He looked very good a little while ago at Leicester when winning his novice under a penalty and while it’s obviously a bit of a jump up, had we been able to get him ready earlier in the year he would have been into a Derby trial and then who knows, into Epsom or into Royal Ascot.
“For a three-year-old jumping out of novice company into very strong company isn’t completely unheard of. He’s had three races, it’s not like he’s only had one and he knows all about what a race is about, but obviously is a big jump up.
“I think he’s very good and we’ll have to see how he gets on.”
Having broken his maiden at Kempton in November, connections went into the winter with Epsom on their minds for Matsuri.
“That was very much the plan, he was declared for the Classic Trial at Sandown in April and a dirty scope ruled him out of taking part in that and we went through the winter thinking he was as at the very least a Derby trial candidate,” Varian added.
“That just didn’t come to fruition and the Derby came and went but he went to Leicester under his penalty and won very impressively and could have gone I suppose to Royal Ascot, where the King Edward VII was the obvious race.
“But the Irish Derby was very appealing having a fresh horse who hadn’t had an Epsom or trial experience and believing he was good enough and taking him to a track that we think will suit him over a trip we think will suit him. We have every belief in him.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.