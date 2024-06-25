Irish Derby preview: Roger Varian excited by Matsuri

The son of Sea The Stars has won his last two starts including an impressive eight lengths defeat of Fox Legacy on his latest outing at Leicester in May.

The Irish Derby represents a significant step up in class but the trainer feels he’s capable of making his presence felt.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast Varian said: “I really like him, we always have done and while he’s only raced in novice company he’s looked good on every start.

“He looked very good a little while ago at Leicester when winning his novice under a penalty and while it’s obviously a bit of a jump up, had we been able to get him ready earlier in the year he would have been into a Derby trial and then who knows, into Epsom or into Royal Ascot.

“For a three-year-old jumping out of novice company into very strong company isn’t completely unheard of. He’s had three races, it’s not like he’s only had one and he knows all about what a race is about, but obviously is a big jump up.

“I think he’s very good and we’ll have to see how he gets on.”