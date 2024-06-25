Irish Derby preview: Ambiente Friendly 11/10 favourite

James Fanshawe’s Ambiente Friendly beat Los Angeles by three and a quarter lengths at Epsom, with both no match for City Of Troy, and owners the Gredley family have opted to supplement for the Irish Classic. Fanshawe’s last Group One winner came courtesy of Audarya at the Breeders’ Cup in 2020.

He is the 11/10 favourite with Paddy Power.

“Ambiente Friendly appears to have come out of Epsom in really good form,” said Fanshawe. “He worked last Wednesday and seems nice and bright in himself ahead of the weekend and I’m very happy with the colt.

“He really came into his own in the Derby Trial at Lingfield back in May, which he won really well, and then showed further progress in the Derby at Epsom and appears in good shape since. I just had a look at the weather forecast for the week and there doesn’t appear to be a lot of rain around.

“The ground was just on the slow side of good at Epsom and I don’t envisage any issues with the ground at the Curragh as he is a lovely moving horse and we are all very much looking forward to it.”