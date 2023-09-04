Irish Champions Weekend: Ruby Walsh big-race tips

Walsh was was talking on the Paddy Power Irish Champions Festival Preview, in association with Sporting Life, which also features Fran Berry, Ryan McCue and Paddy Power himself.

Of the day-one highlight at Leopardstown, Walsh said: "I think if you pushed me for a three-year-old, I’d probably be going with Al Riffa – I was slightly disappointed with him at the Curragh behind Mashhoor but he stepped forward considerably from that run when he went to Deauville to chase home Ace Impact.

"I do fancy Onesto – I thought Onesto ran a cracker here last year and to me coming here last year Onesto came from that run in Longchamp and Leopardstown was used as a stepping stone for the Arc. He was second behind Luxembourg, Vadeni looked the unlucky horse in last year’s race but Onesto went to the Arc on real soft ground behind Alpinista, didn’t perform then went to Tokyo, probably one run too many at the end of the year, but was only beaten four-and-a-half lengths but that’s a long way in Japan and only had one run since and that was a run behind Inspiral at Deauville which looks like it to me it’s setting Onesto up for a good crack at the Irish Champion Stakes.

"And maybe looking for a reason as to why I’m justifying picking Onesto that’s the theory I’ve come down on. And I think the prep in Deauville behind Inspiral should leave him spot on for this."