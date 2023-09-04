Irish Champions Weekend: Ruby Walsh big-race tips

Onesto and Al Riffa top Ruby Walsh's shortlist for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.
Walsh was was talking on the Paddy Power Irish Champions Festival Preview, in association with Sporting Life, which also features Fran Berry, Ryan McCue and Paddy Power himself.
Of the day-one highlight at Leopardstown, Walsh said: "I think if you pushed me for a three-year-old, I’d probably be going with Al Riffa – I was slightly disappointed with him at the Curragh behind Mashhoor but he stepped forward considerably from that run when he went to Deauville to chase home Ace Impact.
"I do fancy Onesto – I thought Onesto ran a cracker here last year and to me coming here last year Onesto came from that run in Longchamp and Leopardstown was used as a stepping stone for the Arc. He was second behind Luxembourg, Vadeni looked the unlucky horse in last year’s race but Onesto went to the Arc on real soft ground behind Alpinista, didn’t perform then went to Tokyo, probably one run too many at the end of the year, but was only beaten four-and-a-half lengths but that’s a long way in Japan and only had one run since and that was a run behind Inspiral at Deauville which looks like it to me it’s setting Onesto up for a good crack at the Irish Champion Stakes.
"And maybe looking for a reason as to why I’m justifying picking Onesto that’s the theory I’ve come down on. And I think the prep in Deauville behind Inspiral should leave him spot on for this."
On Sunday the star pundit feels Bradsell can go 2-1 ahead in his head-to-head with Highfield Princess in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Flying Five Stakes.
Archie Watson's charge proved too quick for John Quinn's remarkable mare in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot in June but finished a place and three-quarters-of-a-length behind his rival when the pair filled the places in Live In The Dream's Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.
Walsh added: "I’d be siding with Bradsell to turn it around with Highfield Princess – I think he improved for his run at Haydock behind Little Big Bear and beat Highfield Princess then at Ascot. I thought he came to chase Live In The Dream, got by Highfield Princess at York and faded the last sort of three-quarters of a furlong in York. I think with that run under his belt, Bradsell could improve enough to turn it round."
He'll be glued to the weather forecast ahead of the Comer Group International Irish St Leger where any rain would help his main fancy.
"I only have an opinion if it rains and I think if it rains, Emily Dickinson will beat Hamish," said Walsh. "I think she’s crying out for the ground, I think the ground at Ascot was too quick for her in the Gold Cup behind Courage Mon Ami.
"She came back to The Curragh and kicked Rosscarbery out of the way and then she went to Goodwood where we all know Quickthorn got away because Emily Dickinson finished in front of Coltrane and Courage Mon Ami and they both blew Quickthorn out of the way at York last week. So I think Emily Dickinson is a very, very good filly. She wants a cut in the ground and if it does rain, I’d be waiting for her."
