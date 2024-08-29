Irish Cambridgeshire tips: Billy Nash on Curragh pair

Speaking on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast, Nash highlights a couple of names to note in the valuable mile contest.

“There are a couple of horses who stood out to me when looking through the race, one is State Actor for (trainer) Bill Farrell," he said.

“He’s an unexposed horse who failed to justify favouritism in a big handicap at the Curragh over (Irish) Derby weekend.

"Things just didn’t pan out ideally for him that day and I think there’s more to come from him, especially if there’s rain to come as he’ll like a bit of cut in the ground.