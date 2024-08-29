Irish Cambridgeshire tips: Billy Nash on Curragh pair

Timeform reporter Billy Nash nominates two horses to consider for Saturday’s premier handicap at the Curragh – the Paddy Power Supporting Cancer Trials Irish Cambridgeshire.
Speaking on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast, Nash highlights a couple of names to note in the valuable mile contest.
“There are a couple of horses who stood out to me when looking through the race, one is State Actor for (trainer) Bill Farrell," he said.
“He’s an unexposed horse who failed to justify favouritism in a big handicap at the Curragh over (Irish) Derby weekend.
"Things just didn’t pan out ideally for him that day and I think there’s more to come from him, especially if there’s rain to come as he’ll like a bit of cut in the ground.
“The other really interesting one is a horse of Johnny Feane’s called Vera’s Secret.
“She had three runs last year and made her seasonal reappearance/handicap debut a couple of weeks back and absolutely bolted up, she won by six and a half lengths.
“Vera’s Secret got 19lbs for that win which has since been revised down slightly. I think she’ll have to run off a 17lbs higher mark than the one she won but was so impressive that day and there must be more to come from her.
“I’d be really interested in the mare as she looked like a horse that had a big prize in it on that occasion (replay below) and is certainly one to keep an eye on.”
Sponsors' odds: 6 State Actor, 8 Genuine Article, Wigmore Street, 10 Blues Emperor, Coeur D'Or, 12 Booyea, Quar Shamar, Vera's Secret, 14 Sea Eagle, Shayzann, 16 Chicago Fireball, Global Energy, Plume Noire, 20 Fort Vega, No More Porter, 25 Casanova, Facethepuckout, Giuseppe Cassioli, Old Faithful, 33 Big Gossey, Current Option, Independent Expert, 40 Narmar.
