Irish 2000 Guineas card tips: Best bets in Ireland on Saturday

Our Irish expert Tony Keenan has a 16/1 bet on the Tattersalls 2000 Guineas card at the Curragh today.

Irish racing tips: Saturday May 23 0.5 pt e.w I Bid You Ajou in 17:25 the Curragh at 16/1 (Bet365, Sky Bet & Paddy Power - 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

The Guineas meeting begins at the Curragh today, and punters are in for a long one with nine races on the card due to World Pool involvement. Slap bang in the middle of them is the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas at 15:40 where Gstaad is a short-priced favourite. He finished second in the 2,000 Guineas when pulling a long way clear with the winner in a fast time, but that race had several significant absentees in the run-up, while his tendency to hit a flat spot before running on is another little concern. Perhaps one of the others will be able to pull off an upset, with Alparslan worth considering, his only defeat coming when failing to handle the track in the Dewhurst, but I am happy enough to watch this race. The Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes at 15:05 sees the return of surprise British Champions Sprint Stakes winner Powerful Glory and he looks a little overpriced. There seemed no fluke about that win, rather he did well to pick up one of the best sprinters around in Lazzat from off the pace, and he has more potential than anything else in the field. This is not his target race, however, with Royal Ascot the main aim.

Ballydoyle have a stranglehold on the Heider Family Stables Gallinule Stakes (4:15) where Causeway is a solid favourite, the cheekpieces coming off as he steps up in trip while Drop Dead Gorgeous is a more than capable backup. There are some brilliant handicaps backing up the pattern races, starting with the Keadeen Hotel Handicap over 10 furlongs at 14:30. The right ones look to have made their way to the top of the market. Fiver Friday has looked a different horse since returning from a break, her yard in much better form now, and should be in the mix despite an 11lbs rise for winning a similar race over course and distance last time. Yulia is another with a big chance after getting trouble in running last time at Sligo, while Fixation is another to consider at the bottom of the weights. The front end of the market in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Habitat Handicap (17:25) might be more vulnerable. Aviatrice is on a good mark relative to her all-weather form and shaped better than the result on a few of her turf runs last season. She is better over further, however, and would need a strong pace to win but that is possible looking at the horses drawn around her. A few of those chasing her up in the betting would prefer slower ground and a dry and warm day is forecast, while Headmaster and Go Athletico are a couple that shaped well last time at Naas and can get involved. Preference, however, is for I BID YOU AJOU who looks well-handicapped judged on his last two runs. He ran well on return at Dundalk in April before shaping a lot better than his eighth-place finish at Leopardstown later that month, travelling smoothly in the lead around the unfavoured inner and just not lasting home over a seven-furlong trip that stretches him while pressing a strong pace.