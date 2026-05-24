Irish 1000 Guineas reaction: Vicki Gibbins from the track

Our columnist with her take on Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas day where Precise roared back to centre stage.

“You look scalded, so you do.” The level of sunburnt achieved by the silly British journalist is a major talking point on the second day of Irish Guineas Festival, but I’m embraced by Irish warmth and hospitality and accumulate sun creams of varying factors on my desk. “At the Curragh, of all places,” muses a security guard. “Do you want some suncream?” Sun Goddess wins the first, rubbing salt in the proverbial wound.

The impressive Sun Goddess

The ‘new Curragh’ has been controversial, to say the least. The redevelopment was subject to a significant overspend and Horse Racing Ireland were forced to defend the use of public funds at a Committee of Public Accounts hearing in 2022. Attendance figures suggest it hasn’t been embraced wholeheartedly by the Irish, but it’s difficult to explain the rationale. There are issues, of course there are. The bookmakers are grouped into an odd, inward facing square like an illicit boxing ring, the hedge surrounding the pre-parade ring is too high for the vertically challenged and the stand makes a peculiar noise in the wind, offering no shelter from the rain – not that it’s a concern this weekend, with a heatwave hitting both sides of the Irish Sea. But the parade ring is truly the beating heart of the racecourse, with bars and coffee shops set around the full circumference, encouraging both the social visitor and die-hard fans to catch a glimpse of the sport’s stars. There’s been a vague murmuring that reducing crowd numbers could improve racegoer attendance at major festivals in recent months and the Curragh exemplifies the idea. The numbers may not match up to Newmarket’s 18,000 attendance figures, but there is an unadulterated delight in fans being able to watch the horses in the paddock, place a bet on-course and still find a place at the rail to witness the race live. And what an Irish 1000 Guineas to watch.