Invincible Ibis wins Hong Kong Derby for Mark Newnham and Hugh Bowman

Zigal has been involved in racing in Hong Kong since the 1990s but Invincible Ibis was his first runner in the Derby and he spoke before the race of 'a dream come true'.

Those dreams were realised in scintillating fashion as Invincible Ibis, who had been settled in midfield by Bowman, showed a fine turn of foot to pick up the runaway front-runner Numbers.

Stormy Grove finished third under Harry Bentley with Dylan Browne McMonagle coming home in fourth aboard Patch Of Cosmo.