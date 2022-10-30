Sent off the 7/4 favourite in the colours of JP McManus – who went to £290,000 at Cheltenham’s December sale – he was never in any danger and cruised to a six-length success.

Now with Henry de Bromhead, the five-year-old Blue Bresil gelding had won his only point-to-point at Moig South last November.

Paddy Power introduced him into their betting for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at 20/1.

“He is a really nice horse. He won a point-to-point for Paul Cashman and hopefully he will have a nice future,” said Blackmore.

“He is a straightforward horse to ride and seemed to really enjoy jumping. He was little bit keen early on, but on that ground it wouldn’t be long about taking it out of him.

“He did as much as we could have asked of him on his first day out. I had schooled him at home and had been able to keep an eye on him. Hopefully he can build on that performance.”

