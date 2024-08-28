International options under consideration for Alflaila

Having successfully defended his crown in the York Stakes over the course and distance on his previous start, the Shadwell-owned five-year-old lined up as for what was billed as the race of the season on the Knavesmire, but a slow start set the tone for a disappointing display.

Alflaila trailed home 12th of 13 runners, beaten some 24 lengths by the brilliant winner City Of Troy, and Burrows may now look to lower his sights after ruling out a second tilt at the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown next month.

“Alflaila just had one of his days. He’s done it before in the past, he can be slow away, and you can’t be giving them a head-start in races like that,” said the trainer.

“Ryan (Moore) got his fractions spot-on (on City Of Troy) and horses didn’t come back and Alflaila likes to pass horses, so Jim (Crowley) didn’t give him a hard time once he knew it wasn’t happening.

“We’ll see where we go from here, there’s a few options about, possibly not in this country. He won’t go to Ireland as it doesn’t really suit him round Leopardstown, so we’ll look elsewhere.”