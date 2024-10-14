Intense Raffles to be aimed at Randox Grand National

Trained by Tom Gibney, the six-year-old was having just his third start in Ireland when landing the Fairyhouse showpiece on Easter Monday.

Raised 11lbs for that win, Gibney is keen to protect his handicap mark with the Grand National at the forefront of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede’s minds.

“He is good, is training away in good form and not a bother on him. Most of our jumpers are back in since the end of July and we’re getting there,” said Gibney.

“The boys are keen on Aintree (for the Grand National), so that is the main aim at the end of the season, so we’ll work everything back from there.

“We are looking to start him somewhere in November, but don’t know where yet. The plan is to preserve his chase mark by going over hurdles for most of this season.”