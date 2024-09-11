Inspiral looks set for Sun Chariot swansong

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Frankel claimed the Newmarket contest in style 12 months ago, the middle leg of a Group One treble that culminated in Breeders’ Cup glory at Santa Anita.

Although a return stateside for the end of season championships – this year at Del Mar – has not been ruled out by connections, it is likely her anticipated Rowley Mile appearance could be the last action of a stellar career that has seen her win at the highest level aged two, three and four.

“She’s fine and green for go, all being well – and subject to ground – for Newmarket and the Sun Chariot and we’ll see what happens there,” said Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud.

“I think she’s happier back at a mile, but you can’t miss the break and give the field five lengths in those top-level Group One races.

“She’s her own personality and she is probably telling us she is ready to have babies, but it makes sense to have one more swansong – and if she surprises us, then who knows. We haven’t discounted America, but I think it’s unlikely.”