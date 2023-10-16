Inner track may be used if heavy rain hits Ascot

Officials at Ascot have raised the possibility of the inner track being used on Qipco British Champions Day if the expected rainfall later in the week hits the track.

Conditions are currently described as soft at the Berkshire venue, but following a dry weekend the track is bracing itself with estimates of 15-20mm total rainfall forecast from Wednesday onwards. If that was to come to fruition, then conditions are envisaged to deteriorate to heavy on the round course, which would bring a switch to the inner hurdles track for races such as the Qipco Champion Stakes into the equation – something which happened in 2019 when sections of the course were waterlogged. “At the moment, we are soft and we’ve got a couple of fine days forecast today and tomorrow up until Wednesday afternoon and then we’re due to get rain/showers from Wednesday afternoon all the way through to racing,” explained clerk of the course Chris Stickles.

