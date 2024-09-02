Inisherin heads 22 in Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes at Haydock Park

The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum-owned three-year-old was fifth to Mill Stream when sent off the 11/8 favourite for the July Cup at Newmarket when last seen and is 4/1 with the sponsors for this weekend's highlight.

Close behind him in the market is the Karl Burke-trained Elite Status, who carries the same silks as the favourite, while Burke may also run last year's fourth Swingalong, runner-up at Royal Ascot and again in the July Cup last time out, as well as Spycatcher.

The seven-year-old Kinross could aim to record a third career win at the highest level, while the other three-year-olds in contention are Bucanero Fuerte, Giveemthebeatboys, Jasour, Lake Forest, Kind Of Blue, Flora Of Bermuda and Frost At Dawn.

Lake Forest's trainer William Haggas also has Montassib in contention, while Richard Hannon's Shouldvebeenaring looks to regain the winning thread back down in trip after finishing third to Breege in the seven-furlong Sky Bet City Of York Stakes a fortnight ago.

Annaf could return from a layoff, with Art Power, Moss Tucker, Shartash, Twilight Calls, Azure Blue, Unequal Love and Vadream completing the list of acceptors.

Starlust and last year's winner Regional were scratched from the race.