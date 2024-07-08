Inisherin faces maximum 12 rivals in July Cup

Kevin Ryan’s three-year-old has excelled since returning to sprinting, having run with credit over a mile in the 2000 Guineas.

He first lowered the colours of the previously unbeaten Vandeek in the Sandy Lane at Haydock before a similarly easy victory in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Vandeek is in line to take him on again, with Simon and Ed Crisford’s charge set to return after being forced to miss Ascot due a minor setback.

Another three-year-old in the mix is Clive Cox’s Jasour, a fine third behind Inisherin in the Commonwealth Cup, with Aidan O’Brien’s Military and River Tiber also representing the Classic crop.

Charlie Hills has left in both dual Royal Ascot winner Khaadem and Mitbaahy, both owned by Fitri Hay.

Khaadem won the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes for the second year in succession last month, a race in which his stablemate Mitbaahy finished seventh.

Hills said: “We’ll see what the weather does through the week. Khaadem wants quick ground definitely, whereas the other fellow wouldn’t mind a bit of give in the ground.

“I think there’s probably a good chance of getting good ground, so I hope both horses will run.”

Ralph Beckett’s Kinross, third in the race to Shaquille 12 months ago, may have another crack while Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Mill Stream, third to Khaadem at Ascot, will aim to win a first Group One.

Tim Easterby’s Art Power and Ed Bethell’s Regional add strength to the northern challenge, while Karl Burke’s Swingalong and the Charlie Fellowes-trained Vadream complete the list.