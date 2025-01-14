Indiana Dream on target to run in Fleur de Lys Chase

The seven-year-old is a fascinating entry for the race being unbeaten in three starts.

The first of those came in a bumper in France for Emmanuel Clayeux and he was subsequently bought by JP McManus and sent to Willie Mullins.

He made a winning start for the Closutton team in a Fairyhouse maiden hurdle in January 2023 and was off the track until the December of that year when beating Saint Felicien by 13 lengths in a Navan beginners' chase.

He was switched to Jackdaws Castle in the autumn and is ready to make a first start for his new team.

“Indiana Dream has been working up nicely towards the second part of the season, he’s obviously had his issues with gaps in his career and has an unusual profile having run three times, and having won his bumper, maiden hurdle and beginners chase, so is not a novice in any category and therefore difficult to place with an opening mark of 152," O'Neill told Sporting Life.

"However his form of his chase win looks as though that mark is warranted, so a conditions race around Windsor looks a good starting point and hopefully we can plan his season from this run."