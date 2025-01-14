Sporting Life
AJ O'Neill - exciting new recruit
AJ O'Neill - exciting new recruit

Indiana Dream on target to run in Fleur de Lys Chase

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue January 14, 2025 · 3h ago

AJ O'Neill is looking forward to taking the wraps off Indiana Dream in Sunday's Fitzdares Fleur de Lys Chase at Windsor.

The seven-year-old is a fascinating entry for the race being unbeaten in three starts.

The first of those came in a bumper in France for Emmanuel Clayeux and he was subsequently bought by JP McManus and sent to Willie Mullins.

He made a winning start for the Closutton team in a Fairyhouse maiden hurdle in January 2023 and was off the track until the December of that year when beating Saint Felicien by 13 lengths in a Navan beginners' chase.

He was switched to Jackdaws Castle in the autumn and is ready to make a first start for his new team.

“Indiana Dream has been working up nicely towards the second part of the season, he’s obviously had his issues with gaps in his career and has an unusual profile having run three times, and having won his bumper, maiden hurdle and beginners chase, so is not a novice in any category and therefore difficult to place with an opening mark of 152," O'Neill told Sporting Life.

"However his form of his chase win looks as though that mark is warranted, so a conditions race around Windsor looks a good starting point and hopefully we can plan his season from this run."

Patrick Mullins on Salvator Mundi

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

