Gordon Elliott's Teahupoo slammed his John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle rivals at Gowran on Thursday and he's now the 11/4 favourite for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle with the sponsors.

The six-year-old cruised to an impressive 15-length success on his first ever go at three miles to spark an industry-wide plunge of his Cheltenham Festival odds. BetVictor go as short as 2/1 favourite for the Stayers' in March, with 3/1 generally available as he usurped Home By The Lee at the head of the market. Davy Russell was in the saddle at Gowran and he hardly had to move a muscle as he steered him home and the jockey, who has come out of retirement for a limited period, will now be dreaming of Cheltenham Festival success on the horse.

Elliott said: “He was good and is a good horse. He is going the right way and the plan is to go straight to Cheltenham for the Stayers’ Hurdle. “It was two miles in Cheltenham last year and I’d say this distance is the key to him – over two miles the gun is to your head the whole time. I know he was well beaten in Punchestown after that, but he wasn’t actually beaten that far. “At the moment we have no worries ground-wise, although it (Stayers Hurdle) is an open race too. “Davy (Russell) said he panicked and got there a bit soon, as he is so laid-back early but when he gave a squeeze, he leapt back on the bridle. You’d love the way he quickened from the second-last to the line.”