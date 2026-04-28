Il Etait Temps is Champion again in William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown

Il Etait Temps justified 8/11 favouritism by running out a dominant winner of the Grade 1 William Hill Champion Chase at the Punchestown Festival.

The diminutive grey made an early mistake under Paul Townend but he was given time to find his rhythm, as is usually the case, as stablemate Majborough and Marine Nationale did battle up front. Willie Mullins saddled four of the five runners and it looked for a moment down the back like he might have to settle for second as Barry Connell's fresh Marine Nationale was winning the battle for the lead. Indeed, he saw off Majborough with ease, but all the while Townend was creeping closer on Il Etait Temps and the Cheltenham Festival hero loomed up on the bridle three from home. From there on in the Queen Mother Champion Chase winner looked home and hosed and a good jump at the last sealed matters as he beat Marine Nationale by five lengths. Energumene was a further 23 lengths back in third and the 12-year-old was immediately retired after the race after winning 14 of his 23 starts including this race twice in his prime.

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Townend said: "The mistake probably put me in the right position but I could've done without the fright at the same time! "Mine stays and I was in a rhythm, no need for heroics at the last two so it was brilliant. "He's progressed lovely, he's not big by any means but nobody's told him that. He travelled three times this year and came back here, it shows how tough he is. "Energumene was a star. He's been a brilliant horse. They were bloodless wins in the Champion Chases and we were glad to have him."

Energumene: Has been retired