Il Etait Temps is Champion again in William Hill Champion Chase at Punchestown

Il Etait Temps justified 8/11 favouritism by running out a dominant winner of the Grade 1 William Hill Champion Chase at the Punchestown Festival.
The diminutive grey made an early mistake under Paul Townend but he was given time to find his rhythm, as is usually the case, as stablemate Majborough and Marine Nationale did battle up front.
Willie Mullins saddled four of the five runners and it looked for a moment down the back like he might have to settle for second as Barry Connell's fresh Marine Nationale was winning the battle for the lead.
Indeed, he saw off Majborough with ease, but all the while Townend was creeping closer on Il Etait Temps and the Cheltenham Festival hero loomed up on the bridle three from home.
From there on in the Queen Mother Champion Chase winner looked home and hosed and a good jump at the last sealed matters as he beat Marine Nationale by five lengths.
Energumene was a further 23 lengths back in third and the 12-year-old was immediately retired after the race after winning 14 of his 23 starts including this race twice in his prime.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Townend said: "The mistake probably put me in the right position but I could've done without the fright at the same time!
"Mine stays and I was in a rhythm, no need for heroics at the last two so it was brilliant.
"He's progressed lovely, he's not big by any means but nobody's told him that. He travelled three times this year and came back here, it shows how tough he is.
"Energumene was a star. He's been a brilliant horse. They were bloodless wins in the Champion Chases and we were glad to have him."
Mullins said: "He made a huge mistake going down the hill, he nearly came down, but that made the race for him as Paul got him settled in behind.
"You could see at the third last if Paul kept him jumping he had the measure of Marine Nationale and that's what happened.
"When horses get older I imagine they want a longer trip, but I imagine we'll stick to this plan [next season] unless he tells us he wants a longer trip.
"Majborough, I wonder if he wants to go slower over a longer trip. We'll see what connections say there's a conversation to be had."
Mullins praised the retiring Energumene and recalled his favourite moment from the Tony Bloom-owned horse's career saying: "Winning his first Champion Chase at Cheltenham, for me that was the day."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.