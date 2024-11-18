Il Est Francais to undergo tests after Sunday defeat

So brilliant in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm’s Grade One winner began this season on a high when taking the Prix Richard et Robert Hennessy on debut and was well fancied to follow up at the weekend.

His run left connections scratching their heads, however, as he was pulled up by James Reveley five fences from home having started as the favourite, putting his participation in the King George back at Kempton in doubt.

Vets will now search for the cause of the problem, with George reporting that the horse was not lame after the race and his co-owner Nicolas de Lageneste suspecting a pulmonary haemorrhage.

A statement from Il Est Francais’ trainers on X on Monday said: “Physically all is well with Il Est Francais after being pulled up at Auteuil yesterday.

“We are sending him to the top veterinary clinic in France to have a full examination. As for the future plans, we will decide in due course.”