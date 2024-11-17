Il Est Francais pulled-up in Prix La Haye Jousselin at Auteuil on Sunday

Il Est Francais was awkward at the water jump and jockey James Reveley had several looks down over his right shoulder following the next couple of fences before calling it a day.

However, it is back to the drawing board once more after Il Est Francais failed to finish in a race won by Louisa Carberry’s Gran Diose.

He disappointed at Auteuil next time out, trailing home a long way last of five runners in the Prix Murat, but got back on track with a smooth success in the Prix Richard et Robert Hennessy at the same venue in September.

Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm’s six-year-old has attracted huge hype since storming to an impressive victory in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day last year.

What a performance! Gran Diose rediscovers his Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris-winning form with an immense jumping display in the G1 Prix la Haye Jousselin! Il Est Francais was pulled up a long way from home. pic.twitter.com/LbHw3qi3iN

George told Sky Sports Racing: “James just said he cut out and that’s why he pulled him up. There’s no certain reason for it – we’ll do every test we can possibly do and then we’ll make a decision on what the plan is. He’s not lame, so we’ll find a solution.”

Asked about the King George, he added: “Obviously, it’s not going to be 100 per cent that we’re going to be coming, we’ve just got to make a plan and we’re not going to jump to any conclusions at all.

“There’s no point making a decision now, we’ve got to work out what’s gone on and then make a decision on what we do.”

Sky Bet's revised market for the King George VI Chase at Kempton sees wide-margin Arkle hero Gaelic Warrior the new 5/2 favourite, ahead of Dan Skelton's Grey Dawning at 6/1.

Nicolas de Lageneste is the co-owner of Il Est Francais and provided an update to France Galop.

“As for Il Est Français, his health problems caught up with him. He had a pulmonary haemorrhage. He is fragile at this level. We will do the necessary care. His jockey James Reveley really respected him and stopped him at the right time,” he said.

Better news for De Lageneste was the run of his Grandeur Nature in second: “What made the difference today was undoubtedly the ground. Gran Diose was irreproachable, but it is true that on heavier ground he might have finished closer. But he really achieved a very great performance. We should see him again in the Prix Georges Courtois.”

Of the winner, Carberry said: “Gran Diose only reached maturity last year. Since his victory in the Grand Steeple, he has remained in great shape. He arrived at the top. I am spoiled to have had two champions like Docteur De Ballon and Gran Diose. Many trainers hope all their lives to have horses like them.”