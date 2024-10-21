Ian Williams has high hopes for Aqwaam next year

Having been off the track since finishing sixth in the Chester Cup in May, the six-year-old belied his odds of 33/1 with an excellent run in defeat, beaten just half a length.

Aqwaam passed the post in third, but was later promoted to the runner-up spot after on-the-day winner Alphonse Le Grande was disqualified due to his rider Jamie Powell breaking the whip rules.

With opportunities to run again this term thin on the ground, Williams will now put his charge away for the winter before bringing him back for a 2025 campaign.

“I thought it was a very creditable performance off the back of his good run in the Chester Cup earlier in the year. The horse is progressing in staying races and we look forward to seeing him next season,” said the trainer.

“There’s not a lot left for him now, so we’ll probably pop him away and aim for next year’s Chester Cup.

“He had a small issue after Chester this year, which made it nip and tuck for us in terms of getting to the Cesarewitch. We managed it and he ran exceptionally creditably.

“We knew he was capable, but after suffering a small injury after Chester it was very difficult to know what to expect. He ran very well and there’s a couple of decent pots for him next season.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.