Huntingdon review & free video replays: Norman Fletcher slips the field

A review of the action from Huntingdon where Norman Fletcher impressed and Paddy Brennan and Fergal O'Brien enjoyed success.

Delight for the old team Fergal O’Brien and Paddy Brennan have enjoyed plenty of success together at Huntingdon down the years and the pair were at it again on Tuesday, albeit in slightly different circumstances, with Leloopa. Last year O'Brien and now retired Cheltenham Gold Cup winning rider Brennan secured the UK Electrical Contractors At ajspeechleyelectrical.co.uk Mares' Novices' Hurdle with the talented Dysart Enos. However, unlike that success Brennan watched on from the stands as opposed to booting the 1/4 winner chance home, who was running in the colours of the Paddy Brennan Racing Syndicate. Brennan said, following the six and a half length success, “We’ve had to start from the bottom of the financial world, but she is a lovely little filly. She is the first ever syndicate horse we’ve had and she has been an absolute dream. That was the best she has jumped since we have had her and she seems to be improving with each race. “She will probably have a bit of a break and come back for a nice handicap hurdle at Kelso in March worth £100,000 as that has been a bit of a plan.” And on his new role outside the saddle Brennan joked: "It’s much easier doing this as less people want to talk to me!"

Leloopa after winning at Huntingdon

There was further success on the card for O’Brien after dual-purpose performer Global Esteem (2/1) landed the Visit S&D Bookmakers At sdbet.co.uk Selling Handicap Hurdle by a length and a quarter under the triumphant trainer’s daughter Fern O’Brien. The winning trainer said: “It is nice to get any winner, but it is always a little bit special when Fern is riding them. I’m absolutely delighted. He has been a very straightforward horse for us mixing it over the flat and the jumps. He has been a lot of fun and that is his third race he has won for us this year." Norman Fletcher plots Lanzarote heist Olly Murphy has not always had it plain sailing with The Wolf, however he was left howling with delight following his clear cut success in the Lord Sparky Veterans’ Handicap Chase. Without a win to his name in more than 18 months the evergreen 10 year old showed he has plenty of life left in him after landing the extended two miles seven furlong contest by 12 lengths to initiate a double for Sean Bowen. And the win was all the more sufficient for Bowen, who later scored aboard the Jim and Suzi Best-trained Camino Rocio (5/6 favourite) in the Alan And Judy Speechley Memorial Novices’ Handicap Chase, having previously partnered Lord Sparky to one of six wins at the track. Murphy said: “It is a long time since he has won, but he has got loads of ability on his day. You wouldn’t fancy having your last fiver on him as you would be waiting to get it back. “He is not getting any younger, but these races are a great initiative to keep a horse like him in training. He has struggled for a few seasons, but he is an old favourite and it is great he has won a race. He has been in a few dogfights this lad, but he has still got an aptitude for winning, albeit he hasn’t won for a while, but hopefully that has done his confidence the world of good." An outing in the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle at Kempton Park could now be a target for Norman Fletcher, who put his rivals in the slammer in the feature Kev And The Cheltenham Boys Handicap Hurdle. Having finished second on his return to action, the Nigel Twiston-Davies even money favourite, who is named after the lead character in hit sitcom Porridge, stuck to the task well in the two mile contest before prevailing by three lengths. Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant trainer, said: “I think it is about time we go up in trip with him. His jumping would have been better, but there was a lack of pace. “He was very unlucky at Cheltenham and coming back to a tighter track wouldn’t have been ideal, but we got away with it. He could be the type for the Lanzarote Hurdle.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Sign up for free

Save the best until last It was a case of saving the best until last after Lady Tadita set up a potential trip to Cheltenham on New Year’s Day following her impressive debut success in the S&D Bookmakers Ltd-Visit One Of Our 9 Branches Fillies’ “Junior” NH Flat Race. Although one of the first off the bridle the 5/4 favourite cleared right away late on to score by eight lengths from fellow newcomer Do Wah Diddy. Jamie Snowden, winning trainer, said: “We took her to Windsor for a gallop 10 days ago and that was the first time she had been on grass. “She didn’t really know what to do, but she learnt on the job. She is quite a light framed filly so we haven’t done a great deal at home. That was the first time she has been off the bridle. Gavin (Sheehan) has given her a lovely ride and she has quickened up well. “We might now think about that Listed race at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day now."