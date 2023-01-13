A review of the action from Huntingdon on Friday as Kateira took top honours for Dan and Harry Skelton.

Perseus possibly on Fred Winter trail Trainer Gary Moore enjoyed a deserved change of luck following a string of frustrating results after Perseus Way enhanced his Cheltenham Festival credentials when getting his career back on track in the Weatherbys Chatteris Fen Juvenile Hurdle at Huntingdon. After seeing highly touted juvenile Bo Zenith rolled over at odds-on at Sandown at Saturday and Authorised Speed suffer defeat in the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle on the same card, Moore saw his spirits lifted thanks to the son of Sea The Stars. Taking up a more prominent position than when he finished third in a Grade Two contest at Chepstow last month, the 10/11 favourite took command of matters under Jamie Moore on the run down to the penultimate flight. Pressed all the way up the run in by eventual runner-up Samuel Spade the Olly Harris-owned gelding was not to be denied when pulling out plenty to score by three lengths and follow in the hoofprints of stablemate Kotmask, who claimed the race last year. Following the race Perseus Way was trimmed from 20/1 into 14/1 for the Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle and into 33/1 from 40/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle with Paddy Power.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Moore said: “He is a very nice horse and I’m pleased that he has done it well today. His jumping is getting better all the time, but it needs to. "He is getting slicker and quicker and he is starting to enjoy his racing. It was a good run in defeat at Chepstow last time and I felt that Chepstow was probably soft enough for him. We rode him too far back that day and that is why we rode him handier today. "I don’t think he is good enough to run in the Triumph but I think he could have a strong chance in the Fred Winter. I may be wrong, I don’t know, but we will take it one step at a time. I’m very lucky to have the owner as he is a very good and understanding man. He listens to what I say which makes my job easier. “He has invested heavily and he deserves all the luck he gets. Fair play to James Savage and Ted Durcan who bought the horse for him." As for winning owner Harris he echoed the same thoughts as Moore in that Perseus Way would be more suited to the test of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle as opposed to pitching him into Grade One company for the JCB Triumph Hurdle. Harris said: “It was good to get his head in front as he ran in a pretty hot race last time. We were very pleased with what happened today. This lad is rock solid and he runs his heart out for you. It is nice to have one like him. “Today he was much more handy as in the last couple of races he has been dropped out. Turning in Jamie was niggling at him and I was slightly worried but I always knew he was going to pick up. “He is a bit of a lazy horse and that is why he had the cheekpieces on him today. We always knew he would find. He is never going to be one that is flashy and that will win on the bridle. Potentially, I think we would go down the Fred Winter (Boodles) route as opposed to the Triumph Hurdle at this stage."

Rest of the action... Charlie Longsdon had two reasons to celebrate the victory of Western Zephyr, who successfully defied a penalty to land the Arkle Finance EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle to give the triumphant trainer the 700th winner of his career. With his task made easy following the late withdrawal of chief market rival Inneston, the 30/100 favourite won as his price tag suggested when defeating Welsh Charger by two and a quarter lengths. Longsdon said: “Having Inneston in there would have been a different proposition. He is a funny horse and it is impossible getting near his head and putting a bridle on every day. He was really wound up on the way to the start today which we just need to curb as I think he could be very good if we keep his head right. I think he will be a far better chaser than a hurdler. “That is our 700th career winner with the flat horse winners and the Irish, French and Jersey winners. He is qualified already for the final at Sandown and we have to think about that but Sean said don’t go overboard this season as he is quite fragile in the head. “We might have to go into a handicap but I think we will have a couple more runs this season then go chasing next season.” There could be more to look forward at the Cambridgeshire track next month for owner-breeder Jackie Chugg after Kateira maintained her unbeaten record over jumps to set up an outing in the Listed Urban Logistics Reit Sidney Banks Memorial Novices’ Hurdle (replay below).

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!