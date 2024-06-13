Sporting Life
HRI ‘deeply shocked and appalled’ at RTE documentary

By Sporting Life
08:58 · THU June 13, 2024

Horse Racing Ireland has stated it is “deeply shocked and appalled” by the findings of an RTE documentary investigating the abuse horses can suffer after they leave the racing spotlight.

Whilst defending overall standards of equine welfare within the industry, the governing body insisted it “has zero tolerance for mistreatment of horses in any circumstance”.

A full statement released on Wednesday evening read: “The Board, management and staff of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) are deeply shocked and appalled by the content of the RTE Investigates documentary broadcast on RTE 1 tonight.

“The criminal behaviour depicted in the RTE documentary is disgusting and is not the experience of the vast majority of the 30,000 people who make their livelihood in the horse racing and breeding industry in Ireland.

“HRI has zero tolerance for mistreatment of horses in any circumstance and criminal and regulatory sanction must be imposed on anyone found to have behaved in an illegal way towards horses.

“Equine safety and care is HRI’s top priority, and this year HRI will invest €16.1 million in welfare and integrity services. The thoroughbred horse is enshrined in Irish and EU law. Significant legal and regulatory checks and balances are in place for thoroughbred horses from birth through their racing career and life cycle.

“HRI will review the issues raised in the RTE documentary and will actively support any Department of Agriculture or Garda investigation, and urge anyone with information about mistreatment of horses to report it to An Garda Siochana.”

The programme was described by RTE as a major new investigation examining the Irish and European horse industries.

It said: “The team went inside the equine industry to show how some of these horses are slaughtered in Ireland, while others are given new identities and traded in deals across Europe.”

