Howden Long Walk Hurdle: The Wallpark intended runner

The six-year-old features among the entries for the Howden Long Walk Hurdle and arrives in Berkshire on a five-timer.

His latest success came in a Pertemps Qualifier from a mark of 145 at Cheltenham in October. Immediately afterwards, the trainer indicated the Final in March was the plan, but The Wallpark has subsequently been bought by JP McManus and connections are keen to find out more about the progressive hurdler.

Speaking on Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast Elliott said: “The Wallpark will run at Ascot all being well.

"We kind to need to find out a little bit I suppose. He won so well at Cheltenham he’d probably have near top weight in the Pertemps (Final) and the staying division probably doesn’t look the strongest if you take the top horses out, and we’ll find out on Saturday which way we’re going."

The handler admitted it’s hard to get a gauge on where the new kid on the block stands with reigning champion Teahupoo on what they do on the gallops in a morning.

“The Wallpark doesn’t show much at home but keeps winning and that’s an OK thing to have in a horse, but Teahupoo has been there and done it on the big day and I suppose he’s the one they have to beat,” Elliott admitted.

"The Wallpark’s not fancy at home, not fancy through his race, but knows how to win, keeps on winning and is a nice horse."