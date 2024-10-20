How the champion jockey and champion apprentice jockey titles unfolded

Tony McFadden on how the race for the champion jockey and champion apprentice jockey titles unfolded.

Last Saturday evening Sean Dylan Bowen was in the bizarre position of thinking that he had probably won the biggest prize of his burgeoning career aboard Manxman in the prestigious Cesarewitch Handicap, but was unable to celebrate until first-past-the-post Alphonse le Grande was disqualified by the Whip Review Committee on Tuesday.

There was no need to put the champagne on ice on Saturday, though, when another tight tussle, this time in the race to be crowned apprentice, reached its conclusion. He was pushed all the way by Joe Leavy, who still had a chance of claiming the title heading into the final day of the championship at Catterick on Saturday, but ultimately Bowen won by three to add his name to a roll of honour that includes the likes of Ryan Moore, Oisin Murphy and Tom Marquand. Bowen has burst onto the scene in Britain this season but he had accrued plenty of experience in his native Ireland, riding his first winner aboard Ajax Tavern at Dundalk in December 2021 and extending his tally to 29 before making the switch across the Irish Sea. Bowen has based himself with up-and-coming Newmarket trainer James Owen and his boss played a crucial role in the title victory, contributing 18 victories to his championship tally of 45. No other trainer was responsible for more than two of Bowen's winners, though the fact his services were called for by the likes of William Haggas, David O'Meara and the Crisfords bodes well for his prospects.

Sean Dylan Bowen after riding his first winner for James Owen, Destinado

Whereas Bowen couldn't afford to relax, taking 26 rides in the final seven days of the championship, Oisin Murphy would have been forgiven for putting his feet up having long-since secured his fourth champion jockey crown. However, Murphy was unrelenting and finished with a flourish, partnering ten winners from 33 rides in the last week. That took his overall tally to 163, placing him a remarkable 53 clear of his nearest pursuer, Rossa Ryan, and representing the second highest tally for a champion jockey since 2015 when the championship period was shortened to start on 2000 Guineas Day and conclude on Champions Day. The highest total was posted by Murphy in 2019 when he rode 168 winners to claim the first of three consecutive titles. He was unable to defend his crown in 2022 due to a 14-month ban incurred for breaches of Covid rules, misleading BHA officials and for providing two positive tests for alcohol, and he had to settle for second behind William Buick during his first campaign back last term, riding 106 winners.

However, Murphy had roared past last season's total by the end of August and had established an unassailable lead. The trainers' title, decided on prize money in a calendar year, was also effectively over as a contest a long time ago with Aidan O'Brien winning a host of the season's most valuable races, including the Derby, Eclipse and Juddmonte International with Timeform's highest-rated horse in Europe City of Troy. This is the seventh time that O'Brien has won the British trainers' title and, with Willie Mullins holding the jumps equivalent, marks the first time that the holders of both British trainers' championships are based in Ireland.

Champion jockey final standings 163 Oisin Murphy

110 Rossa Ryan

104 Tom Marquand

97 Billy Loughnane

81 William Buick

81 Daniel Tudhope Champion apprentice jockey final standings 45 Sean D Bowen

42 Joe Leavy

34 Kaiya Fraser

31 Jack Doughty

27 Mark Winn