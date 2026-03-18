How high can Saratoga fly following Fred Winter victory at 2026 Cheltenham Festival

Saratoga seems likely to skip Aintree and dip his toe in at Grade 1 level at the Punchestown Festival on his next outing over timber.
The well-bred son of Camelot followed in the hoofprints of half-brother Brazil when winning last week's McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Fred Winter) for trainer Padraig Roche in the silks of owner JP McManus.
Brazil went on to finish third in the Jewson Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree after his 2022 Cheltenham Festival, although the grey Saratoga will be a given a bit more time before having his sights raised.
Reflecting on the achievement on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Roche said: "She's obviously an unbelievable mare and we were delighted with him.
"We're lucky to get the horses to get to Cheltenham, they came recommended by Alan Crowe, the two of them, and just to get them was great. They're half-brothers but they're not really similar the two of them, Saratoga is a big scopey here, so you'd be hoping he could have a bit more improvement in him.
"We didn't really look to ask him too many questions at home, but he seemed to be improving from race to race, so Mark rode him in his last bit of work and we thought he worked well and was impressive. So the well he's bred and things, he's a touch of class about him alright.
"They gave him 15lb yesterday (rise in the ratings), so we might give him a go in the Grade 1 now at Punchestown hopefully. I think he's entitled to have a go at it anyway. So, if we can get a bit more improvement out of him, he's entitled to have a shot at it anyway.
"I think we should give him a bit more time [rather than go to Aintree]. I did that with Brazil and I think I rushed him a bit. We backed off him there and he's had an easy week, so I think Punchestown is at the forefront of our head."
As for a potential return to the Flat at some stage in the coming months, Roche isn't ruling out the possibility of trying to capitalise on a mark of 92 in that sphere.
He said: "Sure, why not? JP doesn't mind them running on the Flat, so. Look, we haven't talked over that or anything, so we'll aim for Punchestown and if that works out great, and if not, we can always go back on the Flat.
"We got him, we gelded him straight away so he was obviously having an easy time then, and he was basically just getting jumping and schooling and he wasn't having any hard work around then, so I think he's a fresh horse and I can't see him needing a break very shortly."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.