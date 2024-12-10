Horses To Follow: Three improvers with the Timeform Large P

The Timeform Large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are three hurdling debutants who were awarded the Large P in recent weeks.

That's Nice (Timeform rating 121P) 2m3f mares' novice hurdle, Warwick, Thursday 21 November That's Nice boasts an eye-catching pedigree being by Walk In The Park out of multiple French bumper winner and Mares' Novices' Hurdle third Bloody Mary, and she created a tremendous impression on her debut under Rules at Warwick. That's Nice, a winner on her only start in an Irish point, was heavily backed at Warwick despite being up against a listed bumper winner in Honky Tonk Highway, but she justified that support with a cosy win under a confident ride. That's Nice tanked along and only had to be nudged out to assert, looking like a most exciting prospect and one well worth her place in a higher grade.

Miller Spirit (114P) 2m novice hurdle, Lingfield, Thursday 28 November Miller Spirit had looked like a quirky sort as a three-year-old in 2023 but he enjoyed a highly productive campaign on the Flat last season, winning five times and increasing his Timeform rating by 17 lb. Miller Spirit's first start over hurdles at Lingfield wasn't much of a jumping test as three flights were omitted and the race was run at a steady gallop, so it wasn't a big surprise that such a useful sort on the Flat had way too much pace for his rivals. This was still a positive start for Miller Spirit in his new discipline and he's got plenty of scope to step up on the bare form when getting a better gallop to chase.

Morning Air (92P) 2m juvenile hurdle, Leicester, Sunday 1 December Morning Air, a lightly raced winner on the Flat in France, was purchased for €65,000 by her current connections to go hurdling with Venetia Williams and she made a pleasing start over jumps at Leicester. Morning Air was found a nice opportunity against horses who hadn't been as good on the Flat and her supporters wouldn't have had many anxious moments as she delivered a smooth success, leading on the bridle two out before drawing three and a quarter lengths clear. She didn't have to run to a high level to land the odds at Leicester and much stiffer tasks await, but the level of her Flat form in France and the impression she created on her hurdling debut suggests she's open to significant progress.