Horses To Follow: Three improvers with the Timeform Large P

The Timeform Large P is used to identify horses who are capable of much better form. Here are three horses who were beaten on debut but look likely to progress significantly.

Simmering (Timeform rating 85P) Third, 6f novice, York, Sunday 26 May

Simmering was unable to reward the support that saw her sent off favourite on debut at York but she shaped really well in that six-furlong novice and arguably looked the best prospect in the field. Simmering travelled powerfully in a race run at a fast pace that took plenty out of their comfort zone and she was the last horse to come off the bridle. However, the winner, who had the benefit of a previous run to call on, proved more streetwise off the bridle than Simmering who was unable to sustain her effort inside the final furlong and lost second to a fast-finishing rival close home. The promise Simmering offered by powering through much of that contest suggests she'll take plenty of beating in a similar event, though it would also be little surprise to see her fare well if fast-tracked to a higher level.

New Century (71P) Fourth, 6f novice, Lingfield, Tuesday 4 June

New Century has a good middle-distance pedigree being by Kameko out of a mile-and-a-quarter winner who has already produced the mile-and-a-half listed winner Passion And Glory, so it is encouraging that he offered something to work with on debut over a trip that's likely to prove well short of his optimum. New Century never threatened to land a telling blow in that six-furlong novice at Lingfield after showing his inexperience by breaking slowly, but he ran on well in the straight under mainly hands-and-heels riding, catching the eye with the late ground he made up in a contest run at just a fair pace. He's likely to be sharper for that experience and, granted a stiffer test, he's capable of making significant improvement.

Drivers Seat (72P) Fifth, 7f maiden, Curragh, Wednesday 5 June

Like New Century, Drivers Seat also has plenty of stamina in his pedigree being by Sea The Stars out of a half-sister to St Leger winner Sixties Icon, and he made an encouraging start to his career when fifth in a seven-furlong maiden at the Curragh. He was beaten six and three-quarter lengths in what looked like an above-average maiden that featured some rivals who had already shown ability, but he shaped better than that distance beaten would suggest as he had to wait for a gap when attempting to make headway inside the final couple of furlongs. He offered plenty to work with there and his pedigree suggests that he's likely to fare better in time.