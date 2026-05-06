Horses to follow in Ireland including the Johnny Murtagh trained Shambata

A lightly-raced, Johnny Murtagh-trained three-year-old feautres among Fran Berry's latest eyecatchers in Ireland.

Shambata (Johnny Murtagh)

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

The final race on the card at Naas on Monday April 27 featured a number of fillies with the benefit of experience and there were some well-bred types making their debuts too. For me it was the performance of Shambata that marked her down as a future winner. In the parade ring she looked like a substantial filly who would improve for her initial outing on the track and the run very much confirmed that. After a slow start, she finished off very nicely inside the last furlong without being knocked about by Ben Coen. All things considered it was a fair effort and she should be hard to beat in a similar maiden over 10 furlongs. One would think she could keep improving over even further in time, but this was a lovely educational debut run.

Nathema (Andrew Slatter)

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Nathema is a filly by Nathaniel and looks a horse to note going forward into handicaps having been given an initial rating of 60 following on from her three runs, two of which have come this season. When you look at her bare form figures, you would think she's fully deserving of a rating of only 60. However, at Limerick last time - for all she was beaten a long way - there was a hint of ability inside the final half-mile before she tired again late inside the final furlong. Now that connections have secured a handicap mark, one would hope that with a mark that will allow her to compete in the lowest grade of Irish handicap, there could be improvement to come in the season. It'll be interesting to see where she pitches up for her first run in a handicap, over distances around 12 furlongs-plus.

Eighteenth Smiles (Joseph O'Brien)

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Cork's meeting last Sunday was run on quite testing ground following heavy rain in the area and one horse to take out of the cxard was Eighteen Smiles in the five-furlong auction maiden. The winner Edward Thatch was quite impressive but the fifth home may well show significant improvement next time. He showed inexperience but looked like he was learning in the final furlong. Given he's by State Of Rest who won the Cox Plate, Ganay and Prince Of Wales's Stakes for Joseph O'Brien, and out of a Ulyses mare who won over 12 furlongs, also for Joseph, it was a highly creditable debut. He can only improve stepping up in distance and there are plenty of options coming up for this relatively cheap purchase in the next few weeks. A seven-furlong auction race could be a formality.

Star Glory (Noel Meade)

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

The opening maiden at the Curragh last Monday featured several newcomers who shaped with promise but perhaps it was the performance of Star Glory, the sixth home, that was the most eyecatching. Given she was quite upset in the stalls beforehand, and as a consequence found herself on the back foot, it was encouraging to see that the penny began to drop inside the last furlong and a half. She ran on past horses to be sixth and going past the line in a nice manner. It's hoped she behaves a bit better pre-race next time and can pick up a race at the second time of asking.