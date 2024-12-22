Horses to follow at Kempton, Aintree, Wetherby and Fontwell this Christmas

Author and Racing TV expert Mark Howard provides five horses to follow across the cards at Kempton, Aintree, Wetherby and Fontwell this Boxing Day.

Follow the Leader for in-form yard Ben Pauling’s team have been invariably needing their reappearance and that appeared to be the case for LEADER IN THE PARK who shaped better than his finishing position of fifth suggested at Cheltenham last month. The six year old reportedly suffered a broken rib last year hence he didn’t live up to expectations over hurdles and is considered a well handicapped horse off 120. Making his fencing bow in a two and a half miles novices’ handicap chase at the Paddy Power meeting, the Walk In The Park gelding jumped accurately and was still in the thick of the action running down the hill. Weakening in the home straight, once fitness became an issue, he was beaten around twenty lengths behind Peaky Boy. Expect the former Irish pointer to be a different proposition in the opening novices’ handicap chase at Kempton on Thursday (12.45). Nicky Henderson’s former assistant went close to winning the prize with Your Darling a few years ago and he has the raw material to remedy things this time around.

Dreams on at Aintree Nicky Richards may be sidelined following a nasty accident at home but the Greystoke team couldn’t be in better shape with a double at Haydock on Saturday and 6 winners from only 21 runners during December in total. FLORIDA DREAMS is expected to relish the step up to two and a half miles at Aintree on Thursday (1.40) having finished a highly respectable fifth in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. Around eleven lengths in arrears of Christmas Hurdle bound Burdett Road, the six year old had the subsequent Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle winner Fiercely Proud one place behind him. The Doyen gelding won the Grade 2 championship bumper at the Grand National meeting in April 2023 and was unfortunate not to finish closer than fifth in the Grade 1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle twelve months ago, when hampered by the fall of Farren Glory at the second last. A rating of 126 underestimates his ability and drying ground will also be an advantage.

Moore the merrier Gary Moore has won the juvenile hurdle at Fontwell on Boxing Day (1.42) twice in the last three years and GALACTIC CHARM is likely to take some beating in the 2024 renewal. The Sea The Moon gelding was purchased out of Michael Bell’s yard for 47,000gns at the Newmarket Autumn Horses In Training Sale having earned a Flat rating of 80. A 12-furlong winner on the July course in August, he made an encouraging start to his new vocation when giving Hot Fuss a fright on his hurdles bow at Sandown this month. Beaten three and a half lengths, the winner is Grade 2 Finale Hurdle bound on Friday and, provided this doesn’t come too soon (20 days), the locally trained runner should be hard to stop. The Moore team are in good form with half a dozen winners during the last fortnight and his connections may be eyeing the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle in the spring, if he safely passes his latest test.

More joy for team Richards Florida Dream’s stablemate PRESIDENT SCOTTIE is fancied to get off the mark at the second attempt over fences in the staying novices’ handicap chase at Wetherby on Friday (1.35). A fine big scopey gelding by Milan, who won twice over hurdles at Ayr and Haydock last season, he ran a cracker on his first start over fences at the latter venue earlier this month. Lining up over two and a half miles, he jumped superbly but couldn’t match the finishing kick of match fit rival White Rhino, who is due to take his place amongst the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase field on Boxing Day. Four and a quarter lengths back in second, he will be more at home over this three miles trip and any ease underfoot will be an advantage. The six year old is the sort to be lining up in a Scottish National one day and is better than his current mark of 125. All's well that ends Well DAVID’S WELL looked a nicely treated young chaser when scoring readily on his first start over fences at Leicester this month. A three lengths winner off a mark of 106, a seven pounds rise may not be enough to halt his progress and Chris Gordon has seemingly found him another good opportunity at Chepstow on Friday (3.25). The Doyle family in Ireland have served the Winchester trainer well over the years and this Getaway gelding hails from the same source. Placed in one of his two points, he ran well twice at Newbury before winning easily over hurdles at Plumpton last season. However, fences were always going to bring out the best in the five year old and he looked a natural at the Midlands track last time. Set to take on more experienced chasers in the 0-120 two miles handicap chase which rounds off the Welsh National fixture, he looks ready for this sterner test. Published at 1250 GMT on 22/12/24