Horseracing in Leeds: A brief history of Haigh Park racecourse

Throughout its long and illustrious sporting history, the city of Leeds in West Yorkshire, England, has been associated with cricket and rugby league at Headingley and football at Elland Road. Readers may be less aware that it was also home of a once quite prestigious racecourse, one of countless northern English tracks to evolve from old gentlemanly wagers, handshakes, and Thoroughbred ‘match race’ culture.

Known as ‘flappers,’ these unlicensed British flat meetings flew in the face of officialdom, flourishing in the early 1700s and continuing for two-hundred years. Burgeoning railway networks facilitated huge movements of different people and live animals into once solely working-class areas. Yearly ‘race day’ events became common in Yorkshire, with local publicans and traders quick to cater to middle-class entertainment seekers bringing provincial ‘new money,’ alongside local interest.

Outside Leeds, regional racecourses included New Belle Vue at Norton Tower near Halifax (the original home of Timeform), an 1880s venture that is now the West End Golf Club, and New Barns at Salford, which eventually transformed into the docks of the Manchester Ship Canal.

The most organised ‘permanent’ racecourse in Leeds was Haigh Park. It was predated by Chapeltown Moor, north of the city at Chapel Allerton. An uncultivated common of about three-hundred acres, the high moor offered panoramic ten-mile views of West Yorkshire and hosted racing from the 1680s onwards, including events of two miles marked out by small flags and wooden stakes. Rich merchants and poorer folk would watch from parked carriages or on foot, with trading booths taking advantage of the moor’s other activities of cricket, bird fights, and local hangings. One event which occurred there in the 1700s was a human-versus-horse race (known as ‘pedestrianism’), in which the man bested an equine rival with his intimate knowledge of moorland undulations!

Results of such small races remain in the diaries of local merchants and pubs rather than the official newspapers of the day. The Talbot Inn at Briggate in the centre of Leeds functioned as Chapeltown’s headquarters and archive, with local historian, Ralph Thoresby, often in attendance. In a written entry from the summer of 1680, he recalled one event with typical northern aplomb as being a “waste of time.”

Not nearly so wasteful was the area’s claim to fame as the birthplace of organised cricket in West Yorkshire. But Leeds was growing, and by 1809 Chapeltown horseracing had practically vanished under a ‘clean air’ resort and looming residential development. Chapeltown Road and Chapel Allerton Primary School hold court now, with the latter situated on or near the moorland raceway and gallows.

Holbeck Moor races sprung from equally untamed land to the south of Leeds city centre in the current LS11 postcode, close to both Elland Road and Flutter’s Sky Betting & Gaming building. Horseracing decamped from Chapeltown Moor in the 1800s, with an identical, non-existent infrastructure looping around its own open wilderness. Here, attendees viewed Holbeck’s informal events, including wrestling, but by the late 1800s this too was being swallowed by urbanisation. Today, the M621 road cuts through it, although the nearby Holbeck Moor Park nods to its origins.

Haigh Park racecourse was to be far more defining for Leeds.

Also known as ‘Stourton Park’ this racecourse was surveyed in 1823 by civil engineer, Charles Fowler (who would later become its course clerk) with initial racing planned for the following year. The coloured map (pictured) displays the proposed ‘Stourton Park’ with its ferry crossing at the River Aire. Spanning a sizeable chunk of riverside meadow, the course was a mile-long oval with a flat straight run-in of some four-hundred yards. It contained a purpose-built, elevated grandstand which transformed the sport in the city. This was situated beyond the finish and funnelled wealthy patrons away from poorer people and the course also boasted fenced saddling and parade areas.

Observers had a generous, clear view of the finish and the whole course was bordered by water, being on the south side of the River Aire and near to the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. In the centre of the track the common masses congregated, with gambling booths, honest lower-class punters and equally honest rogues shuffling and pushing, trying to make a bob or ten.