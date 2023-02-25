Sporting Life
Horse Racing Tips: Timeform ratings and Flags for Saturday

By Timeform
17:21 · FRI February 24, 2023

Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Chelmsford, Lingfield and Newcastle on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker

Lord North - 14:05 Lingfield

Lord North has a clear edge on the figures in the Winter Derby and is at least 12 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

He has recently turned seven but he showed he was still capable of high-class form last season, sharing the spoils in the Dubai Turf and beaten less than a length in fourth in the Eclipse when last seen in July.

Lord North had to settle for second in the Winter Derby on his reappearance last season but his record when fresh is generally good and he should prove too good for his rivals.

The Big Improver

Eternal Hope - 20:10 Chelmsford

Eternal Hope shaped with plenty of promise when third on her debut at Wolverhampton 12 days ago and is open to significant improvement.

Eternal Hope was driven along over three furlongs out but made good headway in the straight despite running green, hanging to her left. She continued to run on well after being switched half a furlong out, clocking a good sectional time, and she appeals as the type to do much better with that experience under her belt (she has the Timeform large P attached to her rating).

She's a well-bred sort, being out of a half-sister to the very smart Rio de La Plata, and is in excellent hands with Charlie Appleby. She is taken to improve past stablemate Mountain Song after finishing a short head behind her at Wolverhampton.

The Timeform Flag

Voix du Reve - 16:38 Newcastle

Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Voix du Reve has made little impact in three of his four starts at Newcastle, but he was out of his depth in the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle on this occasions.

The only time he competed at a realistic level at Newcastle he ran out a comfortable three-length winner of a two-mile handicap hurdle last March, proving his effectiveness at this venue.

Voix du Reve is able to run off a 5 lb lower mark here and can take advantage of a generous mark.

Timeform

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

