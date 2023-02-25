Timeform highlight a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag of note at Chelmsford, Lingfield and Newcastle on Saturday.
Lord North has a clear edge on the figures in the Winter Derby and is at least 12 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
He has recently turned seven but he showed he was still capable of high-class form last season, sharing the spoils in the Dubai Turf and beaten less than a length in fourth in the Eclipse when last seen in July.
Lord North had to settle for second in the Winter Derby on his reappearance last season but his record when fresh is generally good and he should prove too good for his rivals.
Eternal Hope shaped with plenty of promise when third on her debut at Wolverhampton 12 days ago and is open to significant improvement.
Eternal Hope was driven along over three furlongs out but made good headway in the straight despite running green, hanging to her left. She continued to run on well after being switched half a furlong out, clocking a good sectional time, and she appeals as the type to do much better with that experience under her belt (she has the Timeform large P attached to her rating).
She's a well-bred sort, being out of a half-sister to the very smart Rio de La Plata, and is in excellent hands with Charlie Appleby. She is taken to improve past stablemate Mountain Song after finishing a short head behind her at Wolverhampton.
Voix du Reve has made little impact in three of his four starts at Newcastle, but he was out of his depth in the Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle on this occasions.
The only time he competed at a realistic level at Newcastle he ran out a comfortable three-length winner of a two-mile handicap hurdle last March, proving his effectiveness at this venue.
Voix du Reve is able to run off a 5 lb lower mark here and can take advantage of a generous mark.
