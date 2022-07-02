Timeform highlight a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note at Haydock and Sandown on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Heredia - 15:00 Sandown

Heredia took her record to four from four when landing the competitive Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot last month, producing the sort of performance that should make her difficult to beat in this Listed event. Heredia didn't get the cleanest of runs in the Sandringham but her class shone through once the gap appeared, looking a Group horse in the making as she quickened into the lead a furlong out and held off her rivals to score by a length. The Timeform rating that Heredia earned for her Sandringham victory places her at least 10lb clear of her rivals in this contest and there could be even more to come from this exciting and unbeaten filly. The Big Improver Picual - 16:45 Sandown

Picual showed much-improved form to make a winning handicap debut at Nottingham last month and her profile and pedigree suggests that there should be more to come. Picual, who is out of a half-sister to the high-class New Bay, only won by a neck at Nottingham, but she had a bit in hand at the line and can have her effort marked up as she came from last to first in a race that wasn't strongly run. That race looked like a competitive race of its type and is form to view positively, so it's likely that the unexposed and progressive Picual is ahead of her mark. The Timeform Flag Young Fire - 16:25 Haydock Horses For Courses

Young Fire goes especially well at Haydock and he took his record here to three wins from five starts when landing this event last year. Young Fire hasn't won since that three-quarter-length victory, but he has run some creditable races in defeat, including when runner-up on his reappearance at York last month. He was well suited by how the race developed at York, coming from off a strong pace to get to within half a length of the reopposing Lion Tower, but it was still a good return and one which tees him up nicely for this assignment at a course where he excels.