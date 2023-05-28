Timeform highlight their best bets at the Curragh on Sunday in the form of a ratings banker, a big improver and a Flag to note.

The Ratings Banker Marsa - 14:15 Curragh

Marsa proved better than ever in three starts at Dundalk towards the end of last year, first registering back-to-back wins and then running at least as well in defeat when last seen finishing third (beaten two and a half lengths) behind a pair of borderline smart performers. That run showed that she can be competitive from a mark of 85, but she is back on turf today from fully 11-lb lower having yet to prove that she is as effective on this surface as she is on the all-weather. There is no reason why she can't be, though, and she does have winning form on turf having struck at Gowran Park last August before her all-weather improvement began. Potentially very well handicapped if picking up where she left off at Dundalk five months ago – she is 4-lb clear of her 14 rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings – Marsa is worth a chance to make it four wins from her last six starts, with the booking of champion jockey Colin Keane catching the eye, too.

The Big Improver Star Kissed - 17:25 Curragh

Star Kissed returned from six months off with a first success at Bellewstown a few weeks ago, proving much the best in a maiden where she set a clear standard and duly didn't need to improve to get off the mark. The manner of that victory suggests she is likely to have a bigger effort in the locker when the situation demands it, though, passing the post with a length and a half to spare over her closest pursuer and looking value for plenty extra having still been a bit green in front. That was understandable for a filly having just her third start and she remains one to be interested in now making the switch to handicaps. A mark of 79 certainly looks a fair starting point to life in this sphere, while her pedigree is also that of one likely to improve with time and racing. After all, Star Kissed is a half-sister to the same connections' Thunder Kiss, who won a handicap from a mark of just 84 as a four-year-old but ended her career as a Group Three winner (also twice Group One-placed).

The Timeform Flag Drumroll - 16:25 Curragh Flags: Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Drumroll confirmed the promise of his debut victory with a good second in the Listed Tetrarch Stakes at this course last time, showing much-improved form and shaping like a horse who may yet have more to offer now stepping up to a mile and a quarter. Beaten a length and a half at the line having been on the pace throughout, he was simply unable to match the turn of foot shown by stablemate Paddington at the business end of the race, but there was plenty to like about the way he stuck to his task to emerge as comfortably the best of the rest, and the winner gave the form a boost when winning Saturday's Irish 2000 Guineas. That form certainly sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings and Drumroll seems sure to take plenty of beating for Aidan O'Brien, who has his team in good nick (82% of horses running to form) as he seeks a remarkable seventeenth win in this Group Three contest.