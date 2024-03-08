Horse racing tips for Sandown on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Banker Kartoon And Co - 13:15 Sandown

Kartoon And Co made a winning start at Stratford in October and showed better form in defeat when runner-up at Market Rasen, making Givemefive, who was in receipt of weight and had plenty of experience on the Flat, work hard to master him.

Givemefive has since franked that form by running out a wide-margin winner of a Warwick juvenile and then finishing runner-up in the Grade 2 Adonis at Kempton last month, so an opening BHA mark of 109 for Kartoon And Co could vastly underestimate him based on that Market Rasen effort. Kartoon And Co was only a creditable third in the Chatteris Fen when last seen at Huntingdon in January but he wasn't seen to best effect there and is better judged on his Market Rasen performance, the form of which places him 11 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He also remains open to improvement after only three starts and stands out as the one to beat.

The Big Improver Hasthing - 13:50 Sandown

Hasthing was one of the best bumper performers in Britain last season - he was third in the Grade 2 at Aintree - and he made a pleasing start to his hurdling career when overcoming inexperience to score at Leicester, needing just a hands-and-heels ride to win with more in hand than the margin of two lengths would suggest. Hasthing only won by a neck at Catterick on his next outing but he did so cosily, taking the measure of Pic Roc soon after the last and looking in control from that point. He was well beaten at Newbury on his latest outing but it's easy to overlook that effort as he was unsuited by the drop in trip in a steadily-run race. He remains capable of much better over hurdles granted a proper test and it's worth noting that Pic Roc, who reopposes here, gave a big boost to the Catterick form by winning an Ascot novice last month. An opening BHA mark of 119 is likely to underestimate the unexposed Hasthing.

The Timeform Flag Es Perfecto - 16:40 Sandown Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Es Perfecto is still searching for a first win over fences but he has shaped well on all three starts and has some very strong handicap form to his name. He was understandably no match for Ginny's Destiny on his chasing debut at Cheltenham in November but produced an encouraging effort in a distant second and he confirmed that promise when finishing third in a traditionally strong contest at Kempton on Boxing Day. Es Perfecto again shaped well when third in another strong edition of the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Trials Day and that form has already started to work out well, with the fourth and sixth both winning next time. He looks well treated off the same mark as last time and has excellent claims in this lesser event, particularly with trainer Alan King's horses in good order.