Timeform highlight their best bets on Wednesday in the form of a ratings choice, a big improver and Flag to note.

The Ratings Choice Perotto - 17:00 Royal Ascot

The Royal Hunt Cup is always a competitive affair but one horse stands out on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings this year: Perotto. Perotto has already been successful at Royal Ascot as he landed the Britannia Stakes over the same straight mile in 2021 during his time with Marcus Tregoning. Perotto has not won since then but he is 3 lb lower in the weights now and shaped with some promise when seventh in the Victoria Cup last month on his first start for Roger Varian. He is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Gregory - 17:35 Royal Ascot

Gregory is bred to be talented - he's out of Park Hill winner Gretchen who is from an excellent family - and he emulated his half-brother Lionel by landing the listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood last month. Gregory, who had landed a Haydock novice in ready style on his debut in April, took the step up in class in his stride at Goodwood, motoring late on to pull three lengths clear, his strength at the finish suggesting he will have no problem coping with this longer trip. He was ultimately impressive but had looked green when first asked for his effort, which suggests he should improve plenty for the experience. He has the Timeform Large P, a rarely awarded symbol that denotes a horse is capable of much better form.

The Timeform Flag Beautiful Diamond - 14:30 Royal Ascot Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated

No trainer has sent out more two-year-old winners this season than Karl Burke whose Beautiful Diamond created an excellent impression when making a successful debut at Nottingham a couple of weeks ago. Beautiful Diamond, a £360,000 purchase from the breeze-up sales, travelled well in a prominent position, led over a furlong out and then drew clear in impressive fashion, clocking a notable sectional time as she passed the post with a three-and-a-half-length advantage. She heads Timeform's ratings following that decisive success and is an exciting prospect.