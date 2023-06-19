Timeform highlight their best bets on Tuesday in the form of a ratings choice, a Flag to note and a handicap hotshot.

The Ratings Choice Chaldean - 16:20 Royal Ascot

It's an intriguing edition of the St James's Palace Stakes as among the nine-strong field there are a pair of classic winners in Chaldean and Paddington, plus a couple of unexposed improvers in Cicero's Gift and Mostabshir. Chaldean sets the standard for his rivals to aim at, though, based on his success in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last month, and he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb following that very smart performance. Plenty in the Guineas weren't seen to best effect, either due to deteriorating conditions or trouble in running, but Chaldean showed a likeable, straightforward attitude to run out a length-and-three quarter winner, producing a career-best performance on his first start at a mile.

The Timeform Flag Asadna - 15:05 Royal Ascot

Asadna created a big impression when making a successful debut at Ripon last month, scoring by 12 lengths in a very fast time. Asadna, a 160,000 guineas purchase from the breeze-up sales, may not have beaten much at Ripon but he did so in a time that was nearly a second faster than a fairly useful three-year-old handicapper managed over course and distance later on the card. He earned a timefigure of 109 for that performance, which is an outstanding figure for a juvenile before Royal Ascot, and he is clearly an exciting prospect.

Handicap Hotshot Bring On The Night - 17:00 Royal Ascot

Bring On The Night found only Coltrane too strong when making his handicap debut in this contest last season and time has shown that he faced a stiff task against that rival who heads into this year's meeting as a leading contender for the Gold Cup. Bring On The Night has not been seen since that three-quarter-length defeat but fitness is rarely a concern for runners hailing from Willie Mullins' powerhouse stable. He remains unexposed having competed just once on the Flat for Mullins - he was a dual winner in France for Andre Fabre - and looks well treated off a mark only 4 lb higher than when runner-up to Coltrane.