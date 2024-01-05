Horse racing tips for Newcastle and Wincanton on Saturday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice Two Auld Pals - 13:40 Newcastle

Two Auld Pals was a fairly useful stayer on the Flat for Jim Goldie, notably winning three times in a productive 2023 campaign, and he showed an aptitude for hurdling after 10 weeks off when having his first run for Lucinda Russell at Bangor last month. Two Auld Pals was comfortably put in his place at Bangor as he passed the post five and a half lengths behind the winner, though he would have finished closer had he not made a mess of the second last, posing no threat after but keeping going well to pull clear of the remainder. That form is on a par with that shown by Carlisle winner Forged Well, but the difference here is the 7lb penalty which that horse must carry. That identifies Two Auld Pals as very much the one to beat on these terms, especially as he's open to improvement with that debut run under his belt.

The Big Improver Caeruleum - 15:50 Wincanton

Caeruleum shaped encouragingly when filling the runner-up spot on his chasing debut at Exeter a few weeks ago, ultimately proving no match for the winner (beaten over four lengths) but immediately bettering his hurdles form in faring much the best of the rest. The horse who won that Exeter contest, Percy Veering, is in opposition again here, but Caeruleum is certainly no forlorn hope to reverse the form on 5lb better terms. After all, he's still low mileage after just five career starts and that first effort over fences was a run full of promise. He's entitled to progress with the experience under his belt and at the very least he's likely to prove a tougher opponent for Percy Veering this time as that one seeks his fourth win in a row.

The Timeform Flag Empty Nest - 14:50 Newcastle Flags: Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Empty Nest was well backed and duly ran his best race when finishing third at Catterick last month, doing well under the circumstances to finish as close as he did having put himself on the back foot with a bad mistake at the first. The most striking aspect of his performance was his strength at the finish, closing all the way to the line to pass the post just a head and a short head behind the winner. Still totally unexposed after just two starts over fences (and three over hurdles), Empty Nest will be suited by this slightly longer trip and a 1lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent him from gaining a first career success for Mark Walford, who has his team in good nick (60% of horses running to form).