Horse racing tips for Fairyhouse on Sunday

Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note on Sunday.

The Ratings Choice Hurricane Cliff – 16:20 Fairyhouse

Henry de Bromhead runs a couple in this listed novice handicap chase and the pick of his pair is Rachael Blackmore’s mount Hurricane Cliff who tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Hurricane Cliff was fairly useful over hurdles, and while his initial efforts weren’t that promising, he showed something much more like his hurdles form when getting off the mark over fences in a novice handicap at Limerick three weeks ago. While three of his rivals came down two out, Hurricane Cliff was going as well as any when left in the lead at that stage and was clear at the last before going on to win by thirteen lengths from The Gradual Slope. Hurricane Cliff still looks well handicapped judged on his hurdles form and with his stable still going well he looks capable of defying a 9 lb rise in the weights.

The Big Improver Tounsivator – 15:45 Fairyhouse

Willie Mullins has won eight of the last ten runnings of this Grade 2 novice hurdle and saddles three strong candidates in a bid to extend that terrific record. Preference among that trio is for Paul Townend’s mount Tounsivator. The son of Derby winner Motivator was a dual winner on the Flat in France in 2022 when trained by Jerome Reynier but didn’t make his debut for Mullins until this February. He created a good impression, though, starting out over hurdles against a huge field of maidens at Naas. Always travelling well, Tounsivator went on between the final two flights and, after being headed briefly on the run-in after losing momentum at the last, soon asserted again to win with more than a bit in hand. The second and fourth have franked the form since by finishing one-two in a similar event at Navan and Tounsivator looks open to more than average improvement upped in grade.

The Timeform Flag Cuta des As – 14:35 Fairyhouse Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer