Timeform mark your card with a ratings choice, a big improver and a Flag to note at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

The Ratings Choice Marie's Rock - 15:15 Cheltenham

Marie's Rock was disappointing on her return in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury but it's easy enough to forgive that effort as she proved too keen. She is likely to be less fresh with that outing under her belt and, while she showed she stays three miles when runner-up in the Liverpool Hurdle last season, the drop back in trip won't be an inconvenience for a mare who has won two Grade 1s at around this distance. Marie's Rock was also a hugely impressive winner of this contest 12 months ago, impressing with how readily she settled matters, and she looks the one to beat if back at her best - she's 3 lb clear of Bob Olinger on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The Big Improver Inch House - 13:30 Cheltenham

Inch House progressed well during a light hurdles campaign last term and he has also shown significant run-by-run improvement over fences. Inch House shaped much better than the distance beaten would suggest when third on his chasing debut at Chepstow in October as he made a serious error at the twelfth fence, and he fully confirmed that promise when winning with a fair bit in hand at Newbury. He followed up in convincing style back at Newbury four weeks ago, moving sweetly through the race and leaving the impression that he's likely to carry on progressing. He can stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet.

The Timeform Flag Ed Keeper - 14:40 Cheltenham Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

There are a few interesting, progressive sorts in this handicap hurdle, none more so than Ed Keeper who built on a promising comeback at Ascot to win a strong handicap hurdle at Newbury four weeks ago. Ed Keeper progressed well in maiden company last season, getting off the mark at the third attempt at Bangor, and he has raised his game in handicaps this term, looking like an improving youngster to keep on side when scoring at Newbury. Ed Keeper proved really well suited by the step up to three miles at Newbury, moving fluently through the contest before storming five and a half lengths clear on the run-in, and a 9 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this promising stayer.