Horse racing preview | Three key questions for the weekend

Will Eclipse clash produce performance of a champion?

Only four runners are set to go to post in the Coral-Eclipse - following a field of six last year and four in 2021 - and the absence of any each-way betting will undoubtedly be a disappointment for some punters. However, small field or not, it's difficult to argue with the quality of the line-up, and the race also provides a fascinating clash of the generations.

Representing the three-year-olds is Paddington, who produced the best performance of his age group this season when following up his Irish 2000 Guineas victory with a comprehensive defeat of Chaldean - the 2000 Guineas winner - in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

That earned Paddington a Timeform rating of 126p - the 'p' denotes he remains open to further improvement - and the step up to a mile and a quarter is likely to bring about that progress based on how well he's been seeing out his races over a mile. Also in his favour is the weight-for-age allowance of 10 lb that he receives from the older colts and geldings - that is 2 lb more than Timeform believes is fair.

West Wind Blows looks up against it, but Paddington does have a couple of high-class rivals to deal with in Dubai Honour, who is among the ten highest-rated horses in Europe with a Timeform rating of 127, and Emily Upjohn, who is rated 1 lb higher still following a ready success in the Coronation Cup on her return.

The only horses in Europe with a higher Timeform rating than Emily Upjohn are Kyprios (131), Hukum (129), Mostahdaf (129) and Vadeni (129) but that doesn't take into account the 3 lb allowance she receives which effectively propels her to joint-top of the pile.

With proven, Group 1-winning operators in the line-up it could take a performance of a level not seen yet in Europe this season to come out on top.