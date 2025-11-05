Horse In Focus tips for Thursday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Find out which runners on Thursday caught the eye of the Timeform reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
What is a Horse In Focus?
Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.
A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.
All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.
Thursday's Horses In Focus
Chelmsford
Absolute Star – 18:15
Salaria – 20:15
Ludlow
Tiptoptim – 12:20
Newbury
Captain Hugo – 13:40
Pottersville – 14:15
Sheezer Dancer – 14:15
Newcastle
Concert Boy – 17:30
Clonmel
Rising Dust – 13:47
Il Etait Temps – 14:57
Mist On The Bog – 15:32
ABSOLUTE STAR – 18:15 Chelmsford
ABSOLUTE STAR had some strong form last season, and she has improved further in handicaps this year, winning two of her three starts, the latest over a mile at Kempton last month.
She beat the reopposing Kitaro Kich comfortably on that occasion, upsides early in the straight, produced to lead two furlongs out and just ridden clear. Absolute Star boasts a positive profile and a subsequent 5lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to prevent her from following up.
