Horse In Focus tips for Monday from eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

What is a Horse In Focus?

Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.

In this article we consult the list of Horses In Focus before selecting the best bets for the day.

The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

Sunday's Horses In Focus: Best Bets

For more on each horse, logged-in readers can head to today's racecards and click the Horse In Focus dropdown

Recommended Bet: Win Trixie (3 doubles and a treble)