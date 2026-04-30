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Get today's Horses In Focus

Horse In Focus tips for Friday: Eye-catchers chosen by Timeform experts

Sporting Life Plus
Thu April 30, 2026 · 1h ago

Find out which runners on Friday caught the eye of Timeform's reporters last time and were awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

What is a Horse In Focus?

Every performance in Britain and Ireland is closely scrutinised by the expert race readers at Timeform whose tasks include identifying horses that shaped better than the result. Some of these eye-catchers will be awarded the Horse In Focus Flag.

A Horse In Focus comes in many forms, from a promising maiden winner to a veteran handicapper, but the common denominator is the same: the way the horse shaped suggests it’s likely to be something to back next time.

All of the day's Horses In Focus can be found within this article, which also includes a best bet selected by a member of the Timeform Sporting Life team.

The Timeform Flags also appear on the Racecards + section, available for Sporting Life Plus members, on Sporting Life racecards.

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