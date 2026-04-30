Hopes high for Zanthos in French 1000 Guineas

The daughter of Sioux Nation continued her build-up towards an outing in the French 1000 Guineas when returning to the scene of her Group Two Rockfel Stakes success at Newmarket for an early-morning racecourse gallop on the Rowley Mile on Thursday under regular rider Oisin Murphy.

Working alongside a lead horse, the Victorious Forever-owned filly, who Crisford trains in partnership with his father Simon, passed the exercise with flying colours to leave her connections excited about her Group One debut on May 10.

Crisford said: “She is a smooth-moving filly and she is just coming to where we want her now really. She took a while to come this spring, but the last two weeks she has really come forward.

“It was just a routine bit to get her out on the grass, but that should put her spot on for a week Sunday. She has got that exuberant style of racing, and I think she will probably always have that, but we have tried to relax her a lot through the winter.

“She is a good filly and hopefully she can have a nice three year old career. I think she is a miler, if she lets herself be a miler. Hopefully she can run a good race in France.”