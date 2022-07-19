Formerly trained by Andrew Balding, he was bought by new connections on the eve of Royal Ascot for the princely sum of £1.2million.

He outran his 150-1 odds at Epsom when finishing just two and a half lengths behind Desert Crown and will eventually join trainer Gai Waterhouse, with the Melbourne Cup a likely target.

Before then, however, Boughey has been tasked with a possible tilt at the St Leger.

Boughey told SBK: “It’s very exciting to have a horse like Hoo Ya Mal in the yard.

“His work has been good and we are looking at the Gordon Stakes next before a possible tilt at the St Leger, before he heads to Australia with Gai Waterhouse for the Carnival out there.”