Honky Tonk Highway rewards favourite backers at Sandown

The Dan Skelton-trained mare (4/6 favourite) was sent to the front by Harry Skelton from the fall of the flag and, though pestered by Mount Gay Run at one stage, barely saw another rival in very blustery conditions.

It wasn't all plain sailing however in testing ground, with his jockey hard at work from some way out, but his willing partner jumped the last very well to quell any hopes of an upset from eventual runner-up Hartington (5/2) for all the Joe Tizzard-trained runner closed up all the way to the line.

The winner was recording her second listed success at the track, having won a bumper at the Esher venue on debut last season.

Dan Skelton said: “I entered her on Monday when I saw the race was cutting up. Running her 16 days after Warwick wasn’t perfectly ideal but she is a tough customer and you are actually never really getting to the bottom of her.

“The run at Warwick probably did her the world of good – she just bumped into one that day, a horse of Nicky’s (Henderson, That’s Nice) who looks very good.

“She was good round here today and handled that ground. She could come back here for the Jane Seymour (Grade Two, February 13). We’ll see what the handicapper does – I think the second was only rated 115 so we’ll see.

Harry Skelton said: “To be honest, when Dan entered her here over two miles I thought he was mad as it was only 16 days after her last run. But she’s a mare that has plenty up sleeve and has barely had a blow. That’s what helps her get home.

“She is a bit idle and does what she has to do but she has enjoyed the conditions today and stayed well to the line. I think she could step up in trip but around here you really have to stay with that ground and that hill.

“She is versatile but it was a brilliant piece of placing by Dan.”